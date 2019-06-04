Whittier: Suspicious package outside Planned Parenthood clinic prompts bomb squad response, evacuations

**UPDATE** LAW ENFORCEMENT ASSIST | FS028 | 7600 Block of Greenleaf Ave | #GreenleafIC Working with our partners. #LACoFD #Whittier pic.twitter.com/aAwXXZq4er — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) June 4, 2019

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspicious package was reported outside a Planned Parenthood clinic Tuesday morning in Whittier, prompting evacuations amid a response from a sheriff's bomb squad and Los Angeles County firefighters.According to the Whittier Police Department, a caller from the Planned Parenthood office said the package was left unattended outside the building in the 7600 block of Greenleaf Avenue about 7 a.m.No threats were reported, police said.The bomb squad's robot approached a cardboard box on a sidewalk about 9:15 a.m. and appeared to remove several sheets of paper from inside. A deputy later placed a video camera in front of the box.About 45 minutes later, police announced that no explosive device had been found and lifted the evacuation orders.