Race & mental health: Why people of color may be less likely to seek out services

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11349686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 sat down with Dr. Cheryl Grills, a psychology professor at Loyola Marymount University to talk about the current state of the mental health field, why people of color might be less likely seek out mental health services and why diversity in the mental health field matters.