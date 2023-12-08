SoCal braces for powerful Santa Ana winds Friday amid increased wildfire risk

Another round of Santa Ana winds will descend on the Southland this weekend, combining with reduced humidity levels to create conditions susceptible to wildfires.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Another round of Santa Ana winds will descend on the Southland this weekend, combining with reduced humidity levels to create conditions susceptible to wildfires.

A fire weather watch will be in effect from Saturday morning through Sunday morning in the Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor, according to the National Weather Service.

A fire weather watch will also be in effect from Saturday through Sunday morning in Calabasas and the San Fernando Valley.

Forecasters said some areas could see northeast winds of 25 to 40 mph, gusting as high as 65 mph in the most wind-prone areas.

Humidity levels, meanwhile, could drop as low as 8 to 15%, with little recovery during overnight hours.

Windy weather could develop across some areas as early as Friday, but the most gusty conditions are expected late Friday night through Saturday night. Forecasters said red flag warnings of critical fire danger could be issued Saturday in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.