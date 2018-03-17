Woman killed in apparent shooting at South LA bus stop

A homicide investigation was underway Friday night after a woman appeared to have been gunned down at a South Los Angeles bus stop.The shooting happened around 8:37 p.m. at 83rd Street and Broadway. Los Angeles police were called out on reports of a person down at a bus stop.When officers arrived, they found a woman who appeared to be in her 30s or 40s down at the scene. She was later pronounced dead.Authorities said the suspect vehicle may have been a white service van with a possible blue stripe on it. There was no description of a suspect or suspects.The investigation is ongoing.