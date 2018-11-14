MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --Containment of the massive Woolsey Fire continued to rise Wednesday as weakening Santa Ana winds aided in the firefight.
The massive blaze was 47 percent contained and burned 97,620 acres, Cal Fire said. The burn area is approximately the size of Denver.
MORE: FEMA help available for residents impacted by Woolsey Fire
Wednesday morning, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they were investigating an apparent fire-related death in the Woolsey Fire burn area after a body was found in a burned home in Agoura Hills.
Before this, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stood at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.
The Woolsey Fire flared up before sunrise in rugged wilderness at the western end of the Santa Monica Mountains as winds buffeted parts of the region. The flare-up sent a huge column of smoke out to sea as it burned well away from homes.
The National Weather Service said winds would lose strength during the afternoon. However, forecasters cautioned that low humidity levels would keep fire danger levels elevated.
The Woolsey Fire is now one of the largest on record for Los Angeles County, dating back more than 100 years. The fire has destroyed at least 483 structures and damaged 86 others, according to Cal Fire. Thousands more are still threatened.
Since igniting last Thursday, the blaze had marched steadily toward the sea, engulfing mobile homes, scenic canyon getaways and celebrity estates.
MAP: Homes destroyed or damaged by Woolsey Fire
Authorities allowed residents back into several communities on Wednesday, including the entire city of Calabasas. Other areas have been repopulated since the weekend. Tens of thousands of people remained under evacuation orders, down from a high of as many as 250,000.
Officials tempered optimism with caution, saying there were hotspots and pockets of unburned vegetation that could ignite. This is something firefighters faced Tuesday when the blaze gained renewed life with a stubborn flare-up near Lake Sherwood. Aircraft beat the flare-up with water and fire retardant drops.
"We are not out of the woods yet. We still have some incredibly tough conditions ahead of us," Ventura County Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen said.
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills
A forecast of possible rain next week would help firefighters but also raised the prospect of potential mud flows.
A new fire erupted Tuesday night in the Rialto area of San Bernardino County, but firefighters reported good progress overnight, holding the blaze to 147 acres.
The cause of the Woolsey Fire remained under investigation.
MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire
The Associated Press contributed to this report.