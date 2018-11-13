WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire: Firefighters respond to flare-up in Lake Sherwood area amid blaze of 96,314 acres

EMBED </>More Videos

Cal Fire's Chris Anthony told Eyewitness News that the Lake Sherwood area is particularly vulnerable to the Santa Ana winds.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE SHERWOOD (KABC) --
A new flare-up of the Woolsey Fire burned near the Carlisle Canyon, Lake Sherwood and Boney Mountain areas Tuesday morning.

The fresh flames sent massive plumes of smoke into the air around 9 a.m. Ventura County fire officials warned nearby residents to prepare for evacuation.
EMBED More News Videos

Firefighters aggressively attacked a Woolsey Fire flare-up burning in the Lake Sherwood area on Tuesday.


Air crews aggressively attacked the flare-up, which was estimated to be approximately 50 acres.

The Santa Ana winds remained a concern for firefighters on the front lines of the Woolsey Fire, whose burn area increased to 96,314 acres.

The wildfire, which has killed two people and destroyed at least 435 structures, was 35 percent contained as it entered its sixth day, according to Cal Fire.

This is not the first such flare-up. Fire crews had to stamp out two new blazes on Monday while still working to corral the hot western and eastern sides of the fire, which had burned its way through drought-stricken canyonlands in and around Malibu, burning celebrity houses along with modest mobile homes.

MORE: Substation outage occurred minutes before wildfire was reported, SCE says
EMBED More News Videos

SoCal Edison reported to a state agency that there was an outage on an electrical circuit near where it started as Santa Ana winds blew through the region.


The hot, dry gusty winds were expected to blow through Wednesday, although not quite as furiously as last week. Winds, coupled with higher than average annual temperatures, tinder-dry brush and a lack of rain in recent years, make the "perfect ingredients" for explosive fire growth around the state, said Chris Anthony, a division chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
EMBED More News Videos

After evacuating his home for the third time in the past few days due to the Woolsey Fire, a Ventura County resident on Tuesday expressed resilience while acknowledging that his community has "had a really tough week."


The fire has burned more than 80 percent of National Parks Service land in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, officials said.

Fire officials lifted some evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Ventura counties while warning residents to remain vigilant as strong winds fanned new fires. While some returned home, others were told to leave. As the 101 Freeway reopened, the 118 was briefly closed.

MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire

l
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefighterscal fireevacuationWoolsey FirewindVentura CountyLos Angeles CountyMalibuThousand OaksCalabasasWestlake Village
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Firefighters battle Woolsey Fire amid red flag warning conditions
More Woolsey Fire
Top Stories
Ventura County resident: 'We've had a really tough week'
Tips to deal with unhealthy, smokey air
VIDEO: McDonald's manager attacked by woman over ketchup
42 dead, many still missing in Butte County's Camp Fire
Father charged with driving his family off pier in fatal 2015 crash
VIDEO: Woolsey Fire turns into firestorm in Calabasas neighborhood
Strangers help man rescue grandparents from Woolsey Fire
Sandra Bullock donates $100K to Humane Society of Ventura County
Show More
Chris Watts' parents defend son who murdered family
CNN sues Trump, demanding Acosta's return to the White House
Red flag warning in SoCal extended through Wednesday
Claremont family wants FBI to investigate son's murder in Mexico
Thousand Oaks mass shooting victims honored at vigil
More News