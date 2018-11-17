WOOLSEY FIRE

Woolsey Fire's containment rises to 84 percent; 1,008 structures destroyed

The deadly Woolsey Fire's containment level rose to 78 percent as winds that fanned the destructive blaze diminished and residents repopulated more areas, Cal Fire announced Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) --
More residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties were returning to their homes in the Woolsey Fire burn area on Saturday, days after the blaze of 98,362 acres forced them to evacuate.

An evening update from firefighters indicated the count of structures destroyed has climbed to 1,008 - up from a morning estimate of 836.

Another 271 structures were damaged.

Additional evacuations are also being lifted, including the Malibu Colony Cove neighborhood, from the ocean north to the Malibu city limit on the north, to Puerco Canyon Road on the east and Paradise Cove Road on the west. The area of Latigo Canyon and Corral Canyon roads was remaining closed north of Pacific Coast Highway.

Utility crews worked to remove damaged equipment and bring in replacements, including numerous power poles.

Although walls of flame and towering columns of smoke were gone, firefighters continue to expand containment lines around the scorched area. Cal Fire said the 153-square-mile burn area was 84 percent surrounded.

Woolsey Fire victims and other Ventura County residents prepare for possible mudslides as rain is anticipated to reach burn areas.


Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were investigating three deaths connected to the fire. Two adults were found in a burned-out car last week, and the remains of a person were found Wednesday in the rubble of a home that had burned to the ground.

At the Paramount Ranch, structures that served as barns, hotels, saloons and barbershops for decades of movies and TV shows are gone. Workers will salvage what they can and then work to rebuild.

MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire

On Friday, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Superintendent David Szymanski announced a plan to rebuild and reopen the site within the next two years.

"The site is almost a total loss," Szymanski said. "It's easy to be somber. But there's some things that I'm hoping will allow us to be a little bit less somber. We'd like to get Paramount Ranch rebuilt in the next 24 months."

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires burn in Malibu, Agoura Hills

As the ranch's manmade structures are rebuilt, the stark surrounding hills will most likely take care of themselves.

"All this natural vegetation will regenerate itself," said Sara Horner, board president of the Santa Monica Mountains Fund. "A year from now, it will be green, from after the rains, and then in a few years, it'll look pretty much as it did. Nature is amazingly powerful in her ability to heal."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

