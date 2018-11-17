EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4703981" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Woolsey Fire victims and other Ventura County residents prepare for possible mudslides as rain is anticipated to reach burn areas.

More residents of Los Angeles and Ventura counties were returning to their homes in the Woolsey Fire burn area on Saturday, days after the blaze of 98,362 acres forced them to evacuate.Utility crews worked to remove damaged equipment and bring in replacements, including numerous power poles.Although walls of flame and towering columns of smoke were gone, firefighters continue to expand containment lines around the scorched area. Cal Fire said the 153-square-mile burn area was 82 percent surrounded.The count of destroyed structures reached 836. Another 242 structures were damaged.Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives were investigating three deaths connected to the fire. Two adults were found in a burned-out car last week, and the remains of a person were found Wednesday in the rubble of a home that had burned to the ground.At the Paramount Ranch, structures that served as barns, hotels, saloons and barbershops for decades of movies and TV shows are gone. Workers will salvage what they can and then work to rebuild.On Friday, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Superintendent David Szymanski announced a plan to rebuild and reopen the site within the next two years."The site is almost a total loss," Szymanski said. "It's easy to be somber. But there's some things that I'm hoping will allow us to be a little bit less somber. We'd like to get Paramount Ranch rebuilt in the next 24 months."As the ranch's manmade structures are rebuilt, the stark surrounding hills will most likely take care of themselves."All this natural vegetation will regenerate itself," said Sara Horner, board president of the Santa Monica Mountains Fund. "A year from now, it will be green, from after the rains, and then in a few years, it'll look pretty much as it did. Nature is amazingly powerful in her ability to heal."