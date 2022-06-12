Wildfire near Wrightwood area grows to about 45 acres; 5% contained

Sheep Fire: (Update)



➡️ Fire activity has increased, acreage now @ Approx 45.



➡️ No evacuations at this time.



➡️SBCOFD has reentered unified command with @Angeles_NF & @CALFIREBDU



➡️Contingency crews & firefighters in place.



➡️ InciWeb - https://t.co/b8P9xIogAV

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in the Wrightwood area continues to burn and has grown to about 45 acres as of Sunday afternoon.According San Bernardino County fire officials, the Sheep Fire has been 5% contained since it sparked Saturday evening.The fire began near triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush.Officials say the fire is still burning away from the town of Wrightwood.No evacuations have been ordered, and at last check Highway 2 was shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.About 200 firefighters are working to put the fire.The cause remains under investigation.