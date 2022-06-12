brush fire

Wildfire near Wrightwood area grows to about 45 acres; 5% contained

Officials say the fire is still burning away from the town of Wrightwood.
Firefighters battling fast-moving wildfire in San Bernardino County

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A wildfire in the Wrightwood area continues to burn and has grown to about 45 acres as of Sunday afternoon.



According San Bernardino County fire officials, the Sheep Fire has been 5% contained since it sparked Saturday evening.

The fire began near triple-digit temperatures and bone-dry brush.

No evacuations have been ordered, and at last check Highway 2 was shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

About 200 firefighters are working to put the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story. Updated information will be posted here as it becomes available.

