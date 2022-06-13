brush fire

Fast-moving brush fire near Wrightwood burns nearly 1,000 acres, forces mandatory evacuations

By
WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters on Monday continued to battle a wildfire in the Wrightwood area that burned nearly 1,000 acres over the weekend and forced some people from their homes.

The fire, dubbed the Sheep Fire, broke out Saturday amid scorching temperatures and bone-dry brush, and strong winds continued to fuel the flames. By Sunday afternoon, the fire had grown to at least 990 acres and was only 5% contained.

Mandatory evacuations were issued for Desert Front Road, Wild Horse Canyon Road and the community of Wrightwood -- the evacuation order is for Highway 2 to Mesquite Street, from Highway 138 to Sand Canyon, and from Wright Mountain Road to Lone Pine Canyon Road.

Additionally, there is an evacuation warning in place for all of Wrightwood, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

By Monday morning, weather conditions had improved significantly, allowing crews to establish a more solid containment line around the blaze, assisted by helicopter water drops.

The Red Cross opened an evacuation center at Serrano High School located at 9292 Sheep Creek Road in the unincorporated community of Phelan.

Small animals and livestock can be taken to the Devore Animal Shelter located at 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino.

Highway 2 was shut down from Highway 138 to the Sheep Creek area, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

