missing boy

Xavior Harrelson missing: Search intensifies for Iowa boy, 11, gone since last week

Rural Poweshiek County is same place Mollie Tibbetts went missing 3 years ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Search intensifies for missing boy, 11, in Iowa

MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- Hundreds of police and community volunteers combed through miles of wilderness in Iowa during a weekend-long search for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen on Thursday morning in Montezuma, Iowa, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office.

Over 100 police officers looked around the boy's home and a nearby lake on Saturday, officials said.

On Sunday, Xavior's birthday, the search expanded, with over 500 residents volunteering to look throughout the area. Teams of volunteers boarded buses at Montezuma High School and made their way to the outskirts of the tiny town during the search, according to Des Moines ABC affiliate WOI.

"It's so close to home, it makes it hard. And I can't imagine what his parents are going through," Jennifer Alardin, one of the search volunteers, told ABC News.

The search continued on Monday, but there was no sign of the boy as of evening, officials said.

The search was scheduled to continue Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Xavior was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue pajama pants and black high-top shoes. He is described as approximately 4 feet, 8 inches tall and 100 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information or tips is urged to call the Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office at 641-623-5679.

Rural Poweshiek County, about halfway between Des Moines and Cedar Rapids, is the same place Mollie Tibbetts went missing three years ago. Tibbetts was later found killed in a corn field. Cristhian Bahena Rivera was convicted of her murder on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
iowasearchmollie tibbettsmissing boyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
MISSING BOY
Human remains found by farmer amid search for missing Iowa boy
Altadena missing: 2 boys found, LA County Sheriff's Department says
California boys Orson, Orrin West still missing 9 months later
Missing 3-year-old boy found after 3 days lost in Australian woods
TOP STORIES
Man wounded in Hollywood Hills shooting
Light rain, snow in the mountains expected in SoCal Friday
Instagram fitness influencer Ca'Shawn 'Cookie' Sims found safe
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
Man arrested in deadly North Hills hit-and-run crash
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
OC oil spill investigation continues to focus on ship movement
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Rams beat Seahawks 26-17 after injured Wilson leaves game
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
LASD searching for man suspected of fatally shooting brother
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
More TOP STORIES News