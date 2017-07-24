ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home burglarized while star was on vacation

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Actress and singer Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home was burglarized while she was on vacation in Canada with her son last week, Los Angeles police have confirmed.

According to a law enforcement source, multiple pieces of expensive jewelry were taken from the residence.

A representative for Duff said the star is thankful her family and staff weren't hurt.

Duff is just one of several celebrities who have had their Los Angeles-area homes broken into in the past year. The growing list of famous victims includes Emmy Rossum, Scott Disick, Drake, Kendall Jenner, Yasiel Puig and Jaime Pressly.
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityburglarycrimeBeverly HillsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
