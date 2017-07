Actress and singer Hilary Duff's Beverly Hills home was burglarized while she was on vacation in Canada with her son last week, Los Angeles police have confirmed.According to a law enforcement source, multiple pieces of expensive jewelry were taken from the residence.A representative for Duff said the star is thankful her family and staff weren't hurt.Duff is just one of several celebrities who have had their Los Angeles-area homes broken into in the past year. The growing list of famous victims includes Emmy Rossum Yasiel Puig and Jaime Pressly