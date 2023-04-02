Suspect fatally shot by Monterey Park police on 10 Freeway identified

Coroner's officials released the name of the robbery suspect shot to death by Monterey Park police after he allegedly opened fire on officers while running across the 10 Freeway in the City Terrace area following a short pursuit.

CITY TERRACE, Calif. (CNS) -- Coroner's officials released the name of the robbery suspect shot to death by Monterey Park police after he allegedly opened fire on officers while running across the 10 Freeway in the City Terrace area following a short pursuit.

Jose Gonzales Morales was a 30-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

At around 10:10 a.m. Friday, Monterey Park police detectives spotted a vehicle believed connected to an earlier robbery reported by the Los Angeles Police Department, according to Homicide Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Police attempted to stop the driver while he drove northbound on Atlantic Boulevard, but the suspect failed to pull over, prompting a pursuit that went onto the westbound 10 Freeway, Modica said.

The suspect's white sedan became disabled a short distance later near the freeway's center divider prompting him to exit the car and run across the eastbound freeway lanes. Sheriff's officials said the suspect was believed to have fired shots at pursuing officers during the initial vehicle pursuit, and again as he attempted to flee on foot.

Police returned fire, killing Morales on a freeway ramp just off the eastbound lanes, according to the sheriff's department.

One officer suffered minor injures during the foot pursuit, sheriff's officials said, but there were no reports of any officers injured during the shooting. Video from the scene showed what appeared to be a gun on the ground next to the suspect's covered body on the freeway ramp.

The freeway was shut down in both directions between the 710 Freeway and Eastern Avenue, snarling traffic as the investigation stretched for more than five hours.

Anyone with further information about the robbery or shooting was asked to contact the sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.