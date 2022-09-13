Crews in Yucaipa area work to clear out debris after massive mud flows, flooding

Crews continue to work to clear out debris in the Yucaipa area after heavy rainfall caused a massive mud flow, prompting road closures and causing damage to homes.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews continue to work to clear out debris in the Yucaipa area after heavy rainfall caused a massive mud flow, prompting road closures and causing damage to homes.

AIR7 HD was over the area near Oak Glen, located east of Yucaipa, where crews used bulldozers to clear out the road.

Oak Glen Steak House & Saloon, located on Oak Glen Road, was covered in mud.

A storm cell swept through parts of San Bernardino County Monday afternoon. Roads were washed out and some homes were damaged by mud.

The area has burn scars from the El Dorado and Apple fires that have left the ground bare of brush that would normally slow the flow of water and mud down hillsides.