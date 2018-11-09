SANTA ROSA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --Two brush fires exploded in the hills in Ventura County Thursday afternoon, burning homes and triggering the closure of the 101 Freeway as firefighters rushed to get the flames under control.
The larger fire was burning in the Santa Rosa Valley east of Camarillo, west of Simi Valley near Newbury Park and Thousand Oaks, mere miles from the scene of a deadly mass shooting that claimed 12 lives Wednesday night.
Ventura County fire authorities estimated the size of the blaze at upwards of 15,000 acres, but then officials downgraded the blaze to about 7,000 acres. Cal Fire tweeted that the blaze was about 10,000 acres.
Structures could be seen burning from the air as a line of flames closed in on a large residential area near Old Conejo Road.
Mandatory evacuations were issued for Cal State Channel Islands, Vallecito Mobile Home Park and the Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos areas, authorities said. Point Magu Naval Base was under voluntary evacuation orders.
Fire officials estimated that 1,200 homes were evacuated in the Camarillo Springs and Dos Vientos areas.
The 101 Freeway was under full closure from Borchard Road to Pleasant Valley Road in both directions.
#HillInc A fast moving brushfire is happening in the Newbury Park/ Thousand Oaks area. It ignited in the area of Hill Canyon in Santa Rosa around 2:00PM.— Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 8, 2018
Mandatory Evacuations: Camarillo Springs and Vicieto Trailer Park. Full closure of 101... https://t.co/WS1fg81K5j
Hundreds of Ventura County firefighters and eight air tankers were battling the flames on the ground and from above.
Plumes of thick, white smoke could be seen rising above the burn site as strong Santa Ana winds drove the flames amid red flag conditions.
Meanwhile, a separate fire, dubbed the Woolsey Fire, was burning in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass.
By early Friday morning, the fire had grown to more than 4,000 acres with 0 percent containment. Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to assist in battling the blaze.
Ventura County fire officials issued mandatory evacuation orders for Oak Park, Thousand Oaks residents from Thousand Oaks Boulevard to Sunset Hills, from Oak Park west to Highway 23, and Bell Canyon and Saddlebow Road between Maverick Lane and Morgan Road.
CITY OF CALABASAS Chief Williams from LA County Fire has issued VOLUNTARY evacuation orders for Calabasas at this time due to #WoolseyFire. No immediate threat but the fire is moving rapidly. More info. to follow when it becomes available.@LACOFD @LACoFDPIO @LACoFireAirOps— City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) November 9, 2018
Voluntary evacuations were issued for Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Calabasas and Hidden Hills.
The city of Calabasas tweeted that mandatory evacuation orders were issued for areas north of the 101 Freeway from Valley Circle Boulevard to Lindero Canyon Road. A voluntary evacuation order was in effect for areas south of the 101 Freeway.
The cause of the fires remain under investigation.