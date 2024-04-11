4 charged in killing of 51-year-old Long Beach man shot while doing yard work at his home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) -- Four men were charged Wednesday in connection with a suspected gang-related shooting in Long Beach that killed an Army veteran and father who was struck with an apparently stray bullet while doing yard work at his home.

Mario Morales-Moreno, 51, was shot around 6:45 p.m. April 4 in the 600 block of East 61st Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. He died at the scene. Another man was found with gunshot wounds to his lower body, and he was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Neighbors said Moreno was gardening outside his home when he was shot. Police said they believe the shooting was gang-related, but the investigation was continuing. Police also indicated they do not believe Moreno was the intended target of the shooting.

Long Beach police on Wednesday announced that four men were arrested in connection with the killing:

-- Taylor Byron Woods, 20, of Bellflower, was arrested on the night of the crime for allegedly possessing a firearm. He was booked Monday in connection with the killing.

-- Tyrell Deshawn Louden, 20, of Indio, was arrested Tuesday by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department in the city of Indio and taken to Long Beach City Jail.

-- Jordan Omarion Stokes, 18, of Long Beach, was arrested Saturday by the Gardena Police Department on separate weapons violations, but was then booked by Long Beach police Tuesday in connection with the killing.

-- Semaj Lamar Obrien, 21, of Long Beach, was arrested on Monday.

"During the arrests, officers recovered multiple firearms," police said. "Detectives served search warrants in the cities of Long Beach, Bellflower, and Indio."

All four men were charged Wednesday with one count each of murder and conspiracy and four counts each of attempted murder, along with gun allegations. Their arraignment at the Long Beach Courthouse was postponed until April 25, but they were ordered to be held without bail.

"Gang-related violence has no place in any part of our city, and this callous criminal act has forever changed the lives of Mr. Moreno's family," said LBPD Chief Wally Hebeish.

"The tireless investigative work and arrests of these suspects again demonstrates the commitment of our personnel to hold violent individuals accountable and take dangerous firearms out of their hands," Hebeish said.

"Through their efforts, along with the assistance of our community, detectives were able to safely arrest the suspects within days of this crime, while also recovering multiple firearms," Hebeish said.

Kristi Wyffels, a friend and neighbor of Moreno, established a GoFundMe page on behalf of the family, writing that he was a "fixture in our North Long Beach neighborhood, always looking out for others and helping anyone in need."

Wyffels wrote that Moreno is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

As of Wednesday, more than $15,000 had been raised.

Anyone with additional information on the case was urged to call Detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or via the website www.LACrimeStoppers.org.