46 Fire: Video shows horses hastily evacuate as wall of flames, flying embers approach

Gut-wrenching video captured during the fire, dubbed the 46 Fire, showed at least 10 horses surrounded by a wall of flames while embers flew all around them amid dangerous Santa Ana winds.
Fire crews brought in hoses and helped to get some of the animals out of the stable area, including goats, while other people hastily led those frightened horses to safety.
RELATED: Animals at Riverside adoption center rushed to safety as 46 Fire rages nearby
One of the horses evacuated belonged to a Cal Fire firefighters who was battling another blaze up north.
The brush fire, which was sparked by a crash at the end of a police chase that went on to blacken at least 360 acres, destroyed at least three residential structures, two outbuildings and one mobile home.
MORE: Here's every fire burning in Southern California today