7-Eleven shootings: Authorities expected to announce charges in string of deadly SoCal robberies

Charges expected in string of deadly SoCal 7-Eleven crime spree

The Orange County District Attorney is expected on Monday to announce charges against the suspects connected to the string of robberies and shootings at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California that left two people dead and three others injured.

On Friday, 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne were arrested for the crime spree.

D.A. Todd Spitzer said he planned on filing murder charges as soon as Monday stemming from shootings that occurred during a robbery spree in Brea and Santa Ana last week. He said Patt will be charged in a way that will lead to no bail.

Over the weekend, family and friends gathered to remember Matt Hirsch, the clerk who was shot and killed at the 7-Eleven store in Brea. Meanwhile, others are mourning 24-year-old Matthew Rule, who was killed in the parking lot of the store in Santa Ana during a five-hour string of holdups.

Vigil in Brea honors man killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'He was the best dude'

Police in Ontario, Upland, Riverside and La Habra have said they believe 7-Eleven robberies there also are linked.

Spitzer said any trial will be held in one county for all of the alleged crimes. He said he would discuss the best way to handle it with fellow top prosecutors in Riverside, Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.

