7-Eleven offers $100K reward for information leading to arrest in string of SoCal store robberies

By
EMBED <>More Videos

7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info on robbery, shooting suspect

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- The gunman who shot and killed two people and robbed 7-Eleven stores in three Southern California counties is still at large, and the convenience store chain is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The rash of violence -- carried out on July 11 -- prompted the 7-Eleven corporation to recommend that stores in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino counties temporarily close their doors Monday night and again on Tuesday night, and some stores also appeared to be close early on Wednesday.

The company "is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect," according to a 7-Eleven statement released Wednesday. "Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS."

"Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on franchisee, associate and customer safety," according to a company statement Tuesday. "With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close again tonight."

Dad mourns son killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'The minute he is doing well somebody shoots him'
EMBED More News Videos

Matthew Hirsch was just turning his life around after decades of battling drug addiction, but his life ended when a masked shooter gunned down the 40-year-old clerk inside a 7-Eleven store in Brea.



The reward announcement comes as a man who survived getting shot in the face during the crime spree was released from the hospital.

Russell Browning was picking up donuts at his local 7-Eleven store in La Habra before work - just like he does every morning. On Monday, he saw two men, one of them a clerk, arguing outside.

Browning was in his car when the man, later identified as the suspect in five other 7-Eleven robberies that day, pulled out a gun and shot through the window.

The bullet traveled into and out of Browning's mouth.

Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery
EMBED More News Videos

A man who survived getting shot in the face during a string of Southern California 7-Eleven robberies early Monday is sharing his harrowing story after he was released from a hospital.



"That's the first thing I said when I realized I was not dead. I said, 'thank you Lord,' and then I called [my wife], and then I gave the phone to the deputy," Browning said.

Police say the suspect, accused of robbing six Southern California stores, was captured on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and green leaves on the front.

"I'm angry, but in my heart I want to have mercy and forgive him," Russel's wife, Georgan Browning, said. "And I want him to get help, and I don't want him to hurt anybody else."

City News Service contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southern californiadeadly shootingshooting targetrobberygun violenceshooting7 elevenman shotinvestigationinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire erupts at Compton apartment after shooting; suspect in custody
Universal indoor masking appears imminent in L.A. County
Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery
Irvine chiropractor charged with sexual assault of female patients
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
Show More
LASD union settles legal action over probe into Kobe Bryant photos
$50,000 reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal South LA stabbing
Lawsuit blames Uber for hundreds of sexual assaults by drivers
Tyra Banks returns as host of 'Dancing with the Stars' on Disney+
Daughter of Riverside man shot in 7-Eleven robbery: 'He's a fighter'
More TOP STORIES News