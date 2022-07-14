7-Eleven offers $100K reward for information leading to arrest in string of SoCal store robberies

The rash of violence -- carried out on July 11 -- prompted the 7-Eleven corporation to recommend that stores in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange and San Bernardino counties temporarily close their doors Monday night and again on Tuesday night, and some stores also appeared to be close early on Wednesday.
The company "is offering a $100,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect," according to a 7-Eleven statement released Wednesday. "Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS."
"Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on franchisee, associate and customer safety," according to a company statement Tuesday. "With that in mind, we have encouraged stores in the Los Angeles area to close again tonight."
Dad mourns son killed in SoCal 7-Eleven shootings: 'The minute he is doing well somebody shoots him'
The reward announcement comes as a man who survived getting shot in the face during the crime spree was released from the hospital.
Russell Browning was picking up donuts at his local 7-Eleven store in La Habra before work - just like he does every morning. On Monday, he saw two men, one of them a clerk, arguing outside.
Browning was in his car when the man, later identified as the suspect in five other 7-Eleven robberies that day, pulled out a gun and shot through the window.
The bullet traveled into and out of Browning's mouth.
Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery
"That's the first thing I said when I realized I was not dead. I said, 'thank you Lord,' and then I called [my wife], and then I gave the phone to the deputy," Browning said.
Police say the suspect, accused of robbing six Southern California stores, was captured on surveillance video wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and green leaves on the front.
"I'm angry, but in my heart I want to have mercy and forgive him," Russel's wife, Georgan Browning, said. "And I want him to get help, and I don't want him to hurt anybody else."
City News Service contributed to this report.