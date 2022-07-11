4 separate shootings reported at 7-Eleven stores in SoCal; at least 2 may be connected, police say

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four separate shootings have been reported at 7-Eleven stores across Southern California and at least two may be connected, police said.Police in Brea responded to a 7-Eleven store at Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard just after 4 a.m. and found the store clerk shot to death in what investigators believe was a robbery.According to Brea police, that shooting is believed to be related to another shooting that left at least two people injured at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East Whittier Boulevard in La Habra.A spokesperson for the Brea Police Department said those two shootings happened about 20 minutes apart.Meanwhile, Santa Ana police said a man was fatally shot around 3:25 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of East 17th Street.In Riverside, a customer was shot around 1:50 a.m. in what police described as an apparent robbery at a 7-Eleven store in the 5200 block of La Sierra Avenue. Police said the victim in that shooting was in grave condition.There was no immediate word on whether the Santa Ana and Riverside shootings were connected to the others.