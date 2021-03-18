Reopening California

'A Touch of Disney': Limited capacity dining event set to begin at Disney California Adventure on Thursday

By
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- The day after a long-awaited reopening date was announced for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the "Touch of Disney" ticketed dining experience was set to begin with limited capacity on Thursday at the latter theme park in Anaheim.

The sold-out event will offer fan-favorite food and drinks from around the Disneyland Resort, such as churros and DOLE Whips, plus new items. Beginning March 11, guests can also make reservations for Lamplight Lounge and Carthay Circle Lounge.

Guests will also be able to wave to their favorite Disney and Pixar characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Joy and Sadness.

Parkgoers can also "pop in at unique photo locations," including posing for a picture in front of a Pixar Play Parade float, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Admission to the event at $75 and includes admission, parking, unlimited PhotoPass downloads and a $25 dining card.

Disneyland, California Adventure Park to reopen April 30, Disney announces
EMBED More News Videos

After a yearlong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park will reopen with limited capacity on April 30, Disney announced Wednesday.


"A Touch of Disney" marks the latest chapter in a gradual reopening of Disneyland Resort, which was temporarily shut down last March 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Downtown Disney reopened at limited capacity last July, and on Wednesday Disney CEO revealed that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are slated to reopen at limited capacity on April 30.

"We're ready to make magic all over again," Chapek said in an interview with ABC7. "We're certainly going to be operating with capacity constraints, but at the same time it's going to be that Disney experience that everyone has come to expect."

Health officials' loosening of coronavirus restrictions was prompted by improving COVID-19 trends across the state.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Disneyland Resort and ABC7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkanaheimorange countyfooddisneylandcoronavirus pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Six Flags Magic Mountain announces plans to reopen on April 1
Disneyland Resort theme parks to reopen April 30, Disney announces
Long wait to attend indoor concerts in CA
LA, OC within striking distance of moving to orange tier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Daniel Dae Kim, lawmakers to testify on Asian American hate
Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda
'Indescribable:' Ontario mayor says he was nearby when deadly blast went off
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
Show More
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
Abducted 2-year-old Oakland boy found safe
EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Warning issued not to drink 'Real Water' product after link to liver illness
More TOP STORIES News