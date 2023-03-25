Puppy Palooza: Brothers Luke and Lambo still looking for forever home

More than a dozen puppies were adopted during our 7th annual Puppy Palooza event held in honor National Puppy Day, but two adult dogs are still looking for their forever homes.

The two would need to stay together if they get adopted. Sadly, it's the main reason they've been overlooked.

Eyewitness News featured 20 adoptable pooches from spcaLA on Thursday.

All the dogs were adopted except for Luke and Lambo. They're brothers so they would need to stay together, according to spcaLA. Sadly, it's the main reason they've been overlooked.

The adorable and playful pair have been at the shelter for about a year now. Thanks to Westwind Recovery, the adoption fees will be waived.

You can learn more by visiting spcaLA's website.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Los Angeles (spcaLA) was the first organization to promote animal welfare in Southern California, incorporated in 1877.

They are dedicated to the prevention of cruelty to animals through education, law enforcement, intervention and advocacy.

You can make a donation atspcaLA/donate.

Adoption details from spcaLA:

All spcaLA adoption requirements apply. Adoptions include age appropriate vaccinations, spaying or neutering, a free veterinary examination, and microchip. Additional fees may apply for medications, spay/neuter deposit. Save time by submitting an adoption application in advance at spcaLA.com/adopt. Submitting an application does not reserve or hold animal, or guarantee adoption. Applications are approved and sometimes are denied. Must be 18 or older to adopt. Bring your valid government-issued photo identification. Bring all human family members, too. If a dog is in the home, a dog-to-dog intro may be required. If leasing/renting, please bring management contact information/lease; if townhome or condominium owner, please bring CCR/HOA documents for proof that pets are permitted. Please bring adequate time and patience - adoptions can take 45 minutes to 1 hour. If several parties present express interest in the same pet simultaneously, spcaLA will enter potential adopters into a "drawing" and begin the adoption process with the first name drawn. Please note: spcaLA is unable to verify arrival time prior to adoption center opening.