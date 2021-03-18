Abducted 2-year-old Oakland boy found safe

Michael Hamilton has been safely located. Thank you to our media and law enforcement partners. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/IkgjYkUZtZ — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 18, 2021

AMBER ALERT - Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco Counties

Last Seen - Fruitvale Ave. at E. 27th St.@oaklandpoliceca IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/PEbi0l1ztW — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) March 18, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An AMBER Alert for an abducted two-year-old boy has been cancelled after police say he was found safe.An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was abducted in Oakland on Tuesday night, police said.The suspect, Tinasha, is described as 30 to 35-year-old Black female who is 5 feet tall and 200 pounds. Tinasha was last seen wearing a blonde wig with ponytails, a black jacket and black pants and she had rings on each finger.Police say Michael Hamilton's aunt was watching for him Tuesday night when she went to a store at East 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue. Michael's aunt went into the store and Tanisha drove away with the child, according to police.Tinasha was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.Police say they learned of the kidnapping on Wednesday night even though it happened on Tuesday.Michael is 3 feet tall, 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and a medium complexion.Anyone with information about the kidnapping is urged to call 911 immediately or the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (510) 238-3641.