amber alert

Abducted 2-year-old Oakland boy found safe

Oakland police are searching for 2-year-old Michael Hamilton. (Oakland PD)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An AMBER Alert for an abducted two-year-old boy has been cancelled after police say he was found safe.



THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS STORY BELOW

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was abducted in Oakland on Tuesday night, police said.

The suspect, Tinasha, is described as 30 to 35-year-old Black female who is 5 feet tall and 200 pounds. Tinasha was last seen wearing a blonde wig with ponytails, a black jacket and black pants and she had rings on each finger.

Police say Michael Hamilton's aunt was watching for him Tuesday night when she went to a store at East 27th Street and Fruitvale Avenue. Michael's aunt went into the store and Tanisha drove away with the child, according to police.

Tinasha was last seen driving a 2021 black Nissan Versa with California license plate 8TYX914.

Police say they learned of the kidnapping on Wednesday night even though it happened on Tuesday.

Michael is 3 feet tall, 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information about the kidnapping is urged to call 911 immediately or the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (510) 238-3641.



Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.



Bay City News has contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandchild abductionchpamber alertopdmissing children
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AMBER ALERT
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Kids found safe after minivan stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vanessa Bryant names deputies who shared crash photos
Elderly Asian-American woman fights back against attacker
Georgia sheriff's spokesman appeared to promote racist shirt
Daniel Dae Kim, lawmakers to testify on Asian American hate
Becerra confirmed to head up Biden's ambitious health agenda
'Indescribable:' Ontario mayor says he was nearby when deadly blast went off
Amber Alert issued for Georgia toddler who was kidnapped in car
Show More
'A Touch of Disney': Limited capacity dining event set to begin Thursday
Scientists say murder hornet season is around the corner
EXPLAINER: Is the US border with Mexico in crisis?
2 men ID'd after being killed in Ontario fireworks explosion
Warning issued not to drink 'Real Water' product after link to liver illness
More TOP STORIES News