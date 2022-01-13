Crews battling massive commercial yard fire in Adelanto

It's happening at a commercial courtyard near the intersection of Baldwin Street and Bartlett Avenue, just east of Highway 395.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department has crews surrounding the area.
AIR7HD captured video of the building engulfed in flames. Crews were also spotted trying to repair power lines, which also caught fire and caused a brief outage.
Adelanto: Fire crews continue to work the 2nd Alarm “Baldwin” fire, working to keep the fire from exposures. IC also repairing power lines down. Victorville & Apple Valley Fire assisting. pic.twitter.com/vJ0QBLKZ9d— San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 13, 2022
Drivers and residents are urged to stay clear of the area.
This is a developing store. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.