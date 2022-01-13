Crews battling massive commercial yard fire in Adelanto

Adelanto: Fire crews continue to work the 2nd Alarm “Baldwin” fire, working to keep the fire from exposures. IC also repairing power lines down. Victorville & Apple Valley Fire assisting. pic.twitter.com/vJ0QBLKZ9d — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 13, 2022

ADELANTO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to put out a massive fire that's quickly spreading across a commercial building in Adelanto.It's happening at a commercial courtyard near the intersection of Baldwin Street and Bartlett Avenue, just east of Highway 395.The San Bernardino County Fire Department has crews surrounding the area.AIR7HD captured video of the building engulfed in flames. Crews were also spotted trying to repair power lines, which also caught fire and caused a brief outage.Drivers and residents are urged to stay clear of the area.