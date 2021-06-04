Aiden Leos shooting: Reward in OC road-rage case grows to $500,000

Reward in Aiden Leos shooting case grows to $500K

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The reward in the hunt for whoever killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos in a road-rage shooting in Orange County has grown to half a million dollars.

Aiden tragically died after someone opened fire on the 55 freeway on May 21 as the boy's mom was taking him to school.

Investigators are calling it road rage.

CHP said the suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger.

MORE | 'Mommy, my tummy hurts': Aiden Leos' sister describes little brother's final moments
After a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Orange Friday morning, the child's sister spoke out about the heartbreaking loss.



They believe the shooter was driving a white 2018 or 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows.

Anyone with information can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.

A website is up in hopes of catching a shooter as the young boy's family prepares to say goodbye.



more | CHP releases image of car involved in fatal road-rage shooting of Aiden Leos in OC
Authorities have released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.



Aiden's family is holding his funeral Saturday at Calvary Chapel in Yorba Linda.

At this point, the service is set to be private and not open to the public. It will be live-streamed for public viewing at Yorba Linda United Methodist Church. The service will also be streamed on Calvary Chapel's YouTube channel as well as the church's website.
