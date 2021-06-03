Funeral for Aiden Leos, 6-year-old killed in OC road-rage shooting, set for Saturday

Funeral for 6-year-old Aiden Leos set for Saturday

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- The funeral service for Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who was killed in a road-rage shooting on his way to school in Orange County, is set to take place this weekend.

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda, with a viewing before the service.

At this point, the service is set to be private and not open to the public. It will be live-streamed for public viewing at Yorba Linda United Methodist Church. The service will also be streamed on Calvary Chapel's YouTube channel as well as the church's website.

Aiden Leos was fatally shot on May 21 while his mother was driving him to school.

After a 6-year-old boy was fatally shot in an apparent road-rage attack in Orange Friday morning, the child's sister spoke out about the heartbreaking loss.



CHP said the suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger.

Last week investigators released a photo of the suspects' car - described as a 2018 or 2019 white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows.

Authorities have released a photo of the suspect vehicle involved in the road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos.



A website is up in hopes of catching a shooter as the young boy's family prepares to say goodbye.

The for information leading to an arrest has grown to $450,000.

Anyone with information can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.

Two weeks after 6-year-old Aiden Leos was shot on an Orange County freeway, the reward for information leading to his killer has grown to $450,000.



