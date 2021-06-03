Funeral for Aiden Leos, 6-year-old killed in OC road-rage shooting, set for Saturday

The funeral will be held at noon Saturday at Calvary Chapel Yorba Linda, with a viewing before the service.
At this point, the service is set to be private and not open to the public. It will be live-streamed for public viewing at Yorba Linda United Methodist Church. The service will also be streamed on Calvary Chapel's YouTube channel as well as the church's website.
Aiden Leos was fatally shot on May 21 while his mother was driving him to school.
CHP said the suspect vehicle continued driving northbound on the 55 Freeway to the eastbound 91 Freeway toward Riverside. The suspects were described as a female driver and a male passenger who pulled the trigger.
Last week investigators released a photo of the suspects' car - described as a 2018 or 2019 white Volkswagen Golf SportWagen with non-tinted windows.
A website is up in hopes of catching a shooter as the young boy's family prepares to say goodbye.
The for information leading to an arrest has grown to $450,000.
Anyone with information can contact the CHP Santa Ana Area Office at (714) 567-6000 or email santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.
