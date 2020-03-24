Coronavirus

LA Health Care Plan hosting blood drive to alleviate nationwide blood shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The American Red Cross is facing a severe nationwide blood shortage because of the coronavirus crisis and donations are greatly needed.

The organization says 2,700 blood drives have been canceled since the beginning of the outbreak in the U.S., resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations.

L.A. Care Health Plan is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday to help alleviate some of the deficit, while keeping social distancing in mind.

Coronavirus: Crenshaw Christian Center in South LA opens as testing site for COVID-19

The blood drive will be held in a large conference room nearly downtown L.A. and only five people will be allowed in the room at the same time.

Those interested in donating can do so until 3:30 p.m. at the L.A. Care Health Plan building on West 7th Street.

Lack of blood donations isn't the only thing putting a strain on the nation's healthcare system. Many hospitals say they're running out of supplies to protect medical staff who treat patients.

Montebello hospital asks for donations of supplies to help protect staff treating COVID-19 patients
EMBED More News Videos

Beverly Hospital in Montebello is making an urgent public plea to the public, asking for donations of protective gear, which is desperately needed as doctors and nurses test and treat coronavirus patients.



Beverly Hospital in Montebello is making an urgent public plea to the public, asking for donations of protective gear, which is desperately needed as doctors and nurses test and treat coronavirus patients.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyblood driveblood donationsamerican red crosscoronavirusvirusblood banks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus questions: Will summer heat help?
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News