LA Health Care Plan hosting blood drive to alleviate nationwide blood shortage amid COVID-19 outbreak

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6042896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Beverly Hospital in Montebello is making an urgent public plea to the public, asking for donations of protective gear, which is desperately needed as doctors and nurses test and treat coronavirus patients.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The American Red Cross is facing a severe nationwide blood shortage because of the coronavirus crisis and donations are greatly needed.The organization says 2,700 blood drives have been canceled since the beginning of the outbreak in the U.S., resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations.L.A. Care Health Plan is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday to help alleviate some of the deficit, while keeping social distancing in mind.The blood drive will be held in a large conference room nearly downtown L.A. and only five people will be allowed in the room at the same time.Those interested in donating can do so until 3:30 p.m. at the L.A. Care Health Plan building on West 7th Street.Lack of blood donations isn't the only thing putting a strain on the nation's healthcare system. Many hospitals say they're running out of supplies to protect medical staff who treat patients.Beverly Hospital in Montebello is making an urgent public plea to the public, asking for donations of protective gear, which is desperately needed as doctors and nurses test and treat coronavirus patients.