Residents grow concerned after antisemitic flyers found in Culver City, Beachwood Canyon area

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating what is being called a "hate incident" after antisemitic flyers were found in Culver City and the Beachwood Canyon area.

Small plastic bags filled with rocks and pennies, which appear to have been used as weights, were filled with several antisemitic letters and were left at several homes Friday night. Similar antisemitic flyers were found at homes in Culver City on Sunday.

Police said the publications were produced by a known hate group, which has distributed similar materials in surrounding cities.

"I think they should be locked up and put away," said Greg Buckman, who lives in Franklin Village. "I think we should clear them all out. I had no idea this was going on in my neighborhood. Whoever you are, we're going to get you. We don't need hate."

In October, hate-filled flyers were found outside homes in Beverly Hills and Westwood.

"If you allow this kind of hatred to spread in our communities, and also online, we're asking for trouble collectively," said Rabbi Abraham Cooper with the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

The Anti-Defamation League said antisemitic incidents hit an all-time high last year, up 34%.

"I'm still surprised, always surprised, how much evil people can still have in their hearts at this point," said Beachwood Canyon Ian Ostroot. "I wish it wasn't happening."

Anyone with information regarding the flyers and bags found in Culver City or Beachwood Canyon is urged to contact police.