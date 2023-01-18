Big Bear bald eagle sits comfortably on nest, protecting eggs from snowstorms

It is believed to be Jackie underneath that fresh layer of snow, covering her two eggs.

The recent storms have blanketed the Big Bear mountains with snow leaving an eagle nest completely covered.

BIG BEAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The recent storms have blanketed the Big Bear mountains with snow leaving an eagle nest completely covered.

The timelapse video from Monday shows the intensity of the snow.

RELATED: Jackie, bald eagle at Big Bear, lays 1st egg of 2023

It is believed to be Jackie underneath that fresh layer of snow, covering her two eggs. The eggs usually hatch around 38 days and "pip watch," which is a cause for celebration when a pair of birds may soon welcome a pair of eaglets, is set to start soon.

Friends of Big Bear Valley installed the eagle nest cam in 2015.