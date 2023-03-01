San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to begin wearing body cameras after rollout approved

The San Bernardino Sheriff's Department will begin a rollout of body cameras to its deputies after technological issues discovered in pilot program were fixed.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Body cameras will soon be worn by deputies in the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department after the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors approved a contract to provide the technology to the department.

The department said it is excited to see the devices on the street.

The initial rollout of the cameras will have them worn by the department's Patrol Division - that being the deputies, detectives and supervisors - before being given to more specialized units at a later date.

The timeline of the rollout will depend on supply chain and logistical support from the contractor providing the body cameras, officials said.

The official rollout of body cameras comes after the department carried out a pilot program back in 2018.

During the pilot program, some technological issues were identified and have since been rectified.