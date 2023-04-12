A suspect was arrested in a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights that led to a 13-year-old boy losing his leg, police announced Tuesday.

Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash that left 13-year-old boy without leg

The Los Angeles Police Department said Banning police arrested the suspect, identified as Erwin Majano. Further details about the suspect or how the arrest happened were not released.

Joshua Mora, 13, was crossing Whittier Boulevard at Orme Avenue in a crosswalk March 30 when a motorcyclist struck him, LAPD said in its initial news release about the crash. The teen was on his way to get a haircut when the crash happened.

Footage released by LAPD shows the motorcyclist getting up and fleeing the scene.

Protesters over the weekend gathered to demand safer streets and justice for Joshua in the aftermath of the crash.

Joshua's family has launched a GoFundMe to help pay his medical bills.