Coronavirus

Coronavirus tensions erupt among Brooklyn Costco shoppers - VIDEO

BROOKLYN -- As fears about the spread of novel coronavirus mount, shoppers at a Costco in Brooklyn, New York yelled at each other Thursday morning in a confrontation that was caught on video.

The incident was only the latest instance of panic buying connected to the spread of the virus across the nation. Staple items like paper towels and toilet paper have been in short supply as Americans face uncertainty of the virus' long-term impact.

MORE: Massive lines form at Hawthorne Costco amid coronavirus panic
EMBED More News Videos

Many stores are reporting shortages of sanitizer and cleaning supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.


The uploader described tensions at the New York City store as "very high." The shoppers were waiting in a line when the confrontation happened about 11:45 a.m.

Employees at the store sought to calm the shoppers.

"As human beings, we've got to come together at a time like this," a Costco employee says. "So I need you guys to calm down."

A woman is heard yelling, "Don't let her touch me with that cart again," as the employee tries to intervene.

More coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 cases across Southern California
Coronavirus cancellations in Southern California and beyond - NBA, theme parks, concerts
Coronavirus school closures and cancellations: List of Southern California schools and colleges affected

For ABC7's in-depth coverage of novel coronavirus, visit www.abc7.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronaviruscostcou.s. & worldshoppingbrooklynoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
How teens are coping with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
Show More
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
More TOP STORIES News