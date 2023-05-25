$25,000 reward offered as search continues for suspect in stabbing of bus driver in Woodland Hills

A $25,000 reward has been announced as the search continued for the man who police said stabbed a Metro bus driver in Woodland Hills.

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A $25,000 reward was announced Thursday as the search continued for the man who police said stabbed a Metro bus driver multiple times in Woodland Hills.

According to investigators, the suspect got into an argument with the driver shortly after 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday. As the argument continued, both individuals stepped off the bus near the intersection of Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Erwin Street. The man then stabbed the driver with a knife or sharp object.

The critically injured victim was transported to Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center, where he underwent surgery, Los Angeles police said. His identity was not made public.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall man, about 21 years old, with blonde curly hair. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants and carrying a black backpack .

A video camera on the bus captured images of the suspect, and police circulated the photos in hopes of locating the man, who was last seen heading eastbound on Owensmouth Avenue.

Metro Board of Directors Chairman Ara Najarian, a Glendale City Council member, announced at the start of Thursday's board meeting that the agency is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the assailant.

"Words fail to capture the depth of our sorrow and our concern for our injured employee," Najarian said. "I know this board stands together, united in our prayers and hopes for the operator's swift and complete recovery. This heart-wrenching incident reminds us of the risks our front-line employees face each day as they strive to serve our community in the face of such adversity."

Najarian noted that even after being stabbed and enduring "life- threatening" injuries, the driver managed to return to the bus after the attack and secure the vehicle to ensure that the passengers were safe.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said the driver remained in critical condition Thursday morning, but his family told officials that he tried to open his eyes, which doctors saw as a good sign. She said Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and City Council members Paul Krekorian and Bob Blumenfield -- all Metro board members -- visited the hospital Wednesday night.

"The driver is still not out of the (woods), and we need to keep him in our prayers," Bass said at the Metro board meeting. "We know that ridership is down on the trains and the buses and we certainly don't want public safety to be the reason. But we definitely need to redouble our efforts in that regard."

Anyone with information about the suspect or his location is asked to call (877) LAPD-24-7.

Police, Metro and elected officials are expected to discuss the reward and the investigation at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

City News Service contributed to this report.