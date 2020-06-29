Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, state's reopening

The governor has ordered several California counties, including Los Angeles County, to shut down bars as COVID-19 cases spike.
By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

We are streaming the press conference live here and on Facebook.

Over the weekend, Newsom ordered several counties - Los Angeles, Fresno, San Joaquin, Kings, Kern, Imperial and Tulare - to close bars amid surging COVID-19 cases. He recommended eight other counties, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, Sacramento, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Stanislaus, also close down bars.

RELATED: Coronavirus watch list: 15 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

Last week the governor instructed Imperial County officials to declare a shelter-in-place order again. The county, which is on the state's border with Mexico, is seeing an exceptionally high positivity rate, or the proportion of people being tested that return a positive result for COVID-19. The 14-day average positivity rate is approaching 23% in Imperial County, Newsom warned.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom orders bars to close in several counties, including Los Angeles County
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars in several counties to close due to the spread of COVID-19, including Los Angeles County.



For reference, the 7-day positivity rate in California as a whole is 5.7%.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsombarcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
"Ask the doctor" forum: Submit your questions
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Cancer Fighters: 10-year-old best friends give back to Long Beach
Woman coughs on bartender after asked to wear face mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Golden State Killer suspect pleads guilty
Woman speaks out after tirade at Trader Joe's store in NoHo
LA task force seeks to arrest looters who hit stores during protests
Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump
Amazon giving front-line employees $500 million in bonuses
Couple draw guns at crowd heading to St. Louis mayor's home
$2,340 price for coronavirus drug draws criticism
Show More
Supreme Court strikes down Louisiana abortion clinic law
Little Caesars hands customer pizza with pepperoni swastika
Lunar eclipse to darken the moon on Fourth of July
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Mexico City reopening some businesses despite COVID-19 surge
More TOP STORIES News