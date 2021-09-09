fatal crash

'He died a hero': Volunteer crossing guard dies saving kids from SUV near California middle school

Ashley Dias was volunteering at Stanley Middle School - the same middle school he attended while growing up in Lafayette, Ca.
By Kate Larsen
EMBED <>More Videos

Crossing guard dies saving kids from car near Lafayette school

LAFAYETTE, California -- Dismissal at a middle school in Lafayette, California took a tragic turn Tuesday when an SUV hit a volunteer crossing guard and student in front of the school.

Police say the SUV hit the crossing guard and a child around 3 p.m. The child suffered minor injuries but the crossing guard was rushed to the hospital.

The crossing guard's family told our sister station ABC7 that he was killed as he saved children from an oncoming car.

RELATED: 1 dead after wrong-way crash on I-80 in Oakland

"He was getting pulled out by the paramedics and he was getting CPR," said 6th grader, Stella Champion. "I think there was a kid injured, but the crossing guard saved the kid."

The crossing guard, 45-year-old Ashley Dias, was volunteering at Stanley Middle School - the same middle school he attended while growing up in Lafayette.

"It is unbelievable, just this morning we spoke to him, in the afternoon we spoke to him before he went at 2 o'clock for the crossing," explained his father, Fabio Dias.

RELATED: Girl, 4, struck by car while playing outside at gender reveal

Fabio and Gloria Dias live nearby. They say Ashley lived in San Francisco and worked in IT, but when he visited them, he would often help out at the school, since they were short on guards.

"He was a great son," said Fabio, "It's devastating."

An unthinkable task for any parent, Fabio and Gloria went to identify their son's body.

"The father of one of the kids came to me, a doctor at John Muir Hospital, and he said 'if it wasn't for your son, my daughter would be dead,'" said Gloria, who continued through tears, "he died a hero, but he'll never come back to us, he's gone."

As for the driver of the SUV - she is the grandmother of a Stanley student who was in the car during the accident. ABC7 spoke to her son on the phone, who said both his mom and son are home and physically OK. He declined an interview but said, "we are so incredibly sorry and devastated by this unthinkably horrible accident."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacar crashfatal crashcrossing guardu.s. & worldaccidentroad closure
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Teen killed in crash after speeding in Loma Linda, police say
Resident, 61, ID'ed as victim killed in Anaheim dump truck crash
No charges filed against dump truck driver in fatal Anaheim crash
1 killed, 2 injured in Anaheim truck crash
TOP STORIES
LAUSD board to consider COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
LA County COVID hospitalizations drop for 9th straight day
Video: Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose
SoCal hot on Thursday, with possible thunderstorms
Arrest made in bus attack of 12-year-old boy in Long Beach
Sleeping 3-year-old killed when 150 rounds fired into NC home
Hidden camera found in IE school bathroom sparks parent concerns
Show More
President Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
Michael Constantine, dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94
Larry Elder's Venice event cut short due to angry crowd
Carl Bean, gay activist who inspired Gaga song, dies at 77
Oscar de la Hoya out of hospital after COVID-19 infection
More TOP STORIES News