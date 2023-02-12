Stolen Scratchers machine found dumped in Ventura County; most tickets inside taken

Deputies traced the machine back to a local café where it was stolen earlier in the day.

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies in Ventura County "hit the jackpot" when they responded to a report of illegal dumping recently.

According to a tweet posted by the sheriff's department, deputies found a Scratchers machine dumped in Camarillo.

The sheriff's department said most of the tickets inside had been taken.

Deputies then traced the machine back to a café where it was stolen earlier in the day.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

