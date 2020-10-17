Personal Finance

Californians affected by pandemic unemployment frustrated by EDD backlog

One unemployed man told ABC7 that he was on the phone with EDD for an hour and a half before being disconnected.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Employment Development Department is currently trying to catch up from a backlog of hundreds of thousands of claims and an influx of fraudulent claims. The problems were so severe that EDD stopped accepting new claims for two weeks, set up new security protocols to streamline the application process and assigned a task force to investigate fraud.

Mike Grabowski is an employee in the airline industry who is currently unemployed, like many in his industry. During an ABC7 livestream to answer questions about unemployment, he said he has had trouble getting help from anyone at EDD.

"I was on the phone for almost an hour and a half, I was just trying to get some kind of information. I spoke to two different people. The first time, I was disconnected, so I had to call back. I didn't get a straight answer from anybody," he said.

Michelle Evermore from the National Employment Law Project said that the changes in the system are necessary to make improvements.

"If the state didn't do something quick, if the state didn't do something new, they would continue to fall further and further behind every week, so they had to just stop everything and implement new procedures," she said.

Questions about unemployment benefits or EDD? Expert answers your questions
EMBED More News Videos

Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from the public about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniaemploymentcoronavirus californiaunemployment californiacoronavirusunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IE fruit vendor in coma after car plows through cart
Rapper who boasted about unemployment fraud scheme arrested
You can rent out an AMC theater for $99
Trump to visit Orange County on Sunday
Moorpark schools 1st in Ventura County to reopen
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Rudolph and Santa movie puppets are going up for auction
Show More
Parents upset over homeless encampment near local school
Santa Clarita to allow trick-or-treating this Halloween
Burbank realtor travels to Armenia to help family, friends
Virgin Mary painting found intact among rubble after San Gabriel Mission fire
France: Teacher beheaded, police shoot dead suspected killer
More TOP STORIES News