Spider-Man swings by 4-year-old leukemia patient's birthday party at Cedars-Sinai

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One very thoughtful superhero paid a visit to a young cancer patient at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Jabari Henley, who's being treated for leukemia, celebrated his fourth birthday with a surprise Spider-Man party in the hospital's playroom.

Spider-Man, Jabari's favorite costumed character, made an appearance at the party.

The birthday boy was a little shy at first but then he warmed up.

He and Spider-Man played together with the action heroes that Spider-Man brought as gifts.

Even through Jabari's mask, the smile on his face was easy to see.

"It brought automatic tears to my face," said Cedulla BochMartinez. "We don't have anybody so that felt really good and warming to have others out there caring and thinking about my child like that."

This event was put together by the Lifedriven Foundation, a nonprofit supporting kids with cancer and their families.