Twin actresses start charity venture to distribute craft kits to patients in children's hospitals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Twins London and Sedona Fuller have started a new charity venture to bring light to patients in children's hospitals by distributing craft kits to them. The 9-year-old actresses have distributed more than 400 craft kits across eight different hospitals around the country.
"We wanted to give these kids a chance to smile...our mission is completed if we get them to smile," said London.
Each "Wrap a Rock" craft kit is delivered with everything the patients need to create a decorative display that can hold a personal photo. Supplies in the kit include smooth stones for painting, paint marker pens and insulated wire to create a personal photo holder.
"It makes me feel good because I like making people smile," said Sedona.
London and Sedona are known for their roles alongside Brie Larson in "Captain Marvel" and Charlize Theron in "Bombshell." Other film and television credits include "Modern Family," "Orville" and "Parenthood."
The twins are partnering with the Lollipop Theater Network which has many celebrity supporters including Blake Lively, Jack Black and Zendaya. They are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to bringing current movies and entertainment to children who are confined to hospitals across the country due to chronic or life-threatening illnesses.
"I just hope this is a sign for the new generation that we're gonna have a better path ahead of us," said Evelyn Locolano, co-founder of Lollipop Theater Network.
Donations to help fund the craft kits can be made at London and Sedona's website. Every donor will receive their name on one of the craft kits as an acknowledgement of their help.
