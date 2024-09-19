Rams donate 60-yard turf football field to Nickerson Gardens in Watts

WATTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Rams are giving back with the installation of a 60-yard turf football field at a housing development in Watts.

The field was first used on the sand in Hermosa Beach during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Rams and SoFi Stadium transformed the beach into a small football field for the Rams Draft Experience.

The team re-installed the turf for young people living in Nickerson Gardens, the largest public-housing development west of the Mississippi.

For kids who got to enjoy the field, you could see the excitement on their faces.

"I'm very, very thankful for the Rams coming out here and building this football field for us to play and get better," Taylor Wilson said. "We can just come, walk outside and come here and bring a football and play with a couple friends."

Rams safety Quentin Lake and running back Kyren Williams were there to greet kids who were learning how to play football on their new turf field.

"I'm having fun living life," Jayceon Jones said. "It's really fun out here. You'll enjoy yourself out here. It's like a family to me."

People in the community say the kids who live there love to play football and now they finally have a place to do it.

"I feel good because we finally got something to use," Deshon Evans said. "We don't have to play in the field or park anymore."