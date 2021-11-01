Chicago teacher, students go viral with killer dance routine inspired by 'Candyman' movie

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11064920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People on TikTok are praising an Amazon driver for his actions after the spook of a bug made him send a package flying.

CHICAGO -- A Chicago teacher is going viral for her killer dance moves.Jasmine Cooper is a dance teacher at CICS Wrightwood Charter School on Chicago's Southwest Side.She said her students only had about three weeks to learn the routine that was inspired by the movie Candyman, which is set in Chicago's Cabrini-Green neighborhood.The students are third- through eighth-graders, and if Cooper looks familiar to you, it's because this isn't her first time going viral.She set the internet on fire two years ago when she performed a "Thriller" routine while pregnant.