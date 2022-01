ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- An 8-year-old girl was shot inside her Anaheim home in what investigators believe was a gang-related shooting.It happened on Wednesday just after 11 p.m. in the 300 block of E Valencia.Police say the girl was shot, but suffered non-life threatening injuries. Her parents were also inside the home at the time of the shooting and were also not injured.Police say it's unclear who the shooter was targeting.No information regarding a suspect or suspects was immediately available.The incident remains under investigation.