community

How Altadena's Christmas Tree Lane came to be an iconic lighting spectacle every holiday season

A plaque on Santa Rosa Avenue says the lane hosts the "oldest large-scale Christmas lighting spectacle in Southern California."
By Olivia Smith
EMBED <>More Videos

Christmas Tree Lane's history as iconic lighting spectacle in Altadena

We're exploring local history and hidden facts in our communities. ABC7 highlights extraordinary details in neighborhoods you may otherwise overlook.


Christmas Tree Lane has been lighting up more than 100 trees each holiday season for over a century, according to local volunteers and the Altadena Historical Society. The large deodars span nearly a mile on Santa Rosa Avenue in Altadena.

The association that runs Christmas Tree Lane's annual lighting is made up of volunteers. A plaque that sits on the lane says the California registered historical landmark is the "oldest large-scale Christmas lighting spectacle in Southern California."

MORE: Uncovering what really happened to the Los Angeles streetcar system

The beginning of the lane goes back to the start of Altadena. Altadena historians say John Woodbury, an early habitant of what we now know as Altadena, had seen the deodar trees on a trip to Italy in the 1880s. They say he liked the trees, which mean 'tree of God,' so much that he checked with the department of agriculture to make sure they would thrive if he were to plant them in California.

Woodbury's brother, Captain Frederick Woodbury, a retired military officer, germinated the deodar seeds in his backyard. He had a house just off Mariposa, which historians say was the first home to be built in the area.

Historians say it is believed John wanted the trees to later line Santa Rosa Avenue, which would have served as the driveway to his estate; however, John's mansion was never built when the land boom went bust.

MORE: Nearly 200-year-old Santa Monica cemetery has history dating back to cattle ranches

The lane was first lit for the holiday season in 1920 with the help of Pasadena Kiwanis and its leader Fred Nash, along with community members who helped raise donations.

The avenue was eventually popularized by color photo postcards, and that's when the name "Christmas Tree Lane" began to appear.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Follow Olivia on social media:
Facebook.com/LivNews
Twitter.com/LivNews
Instagram.com/LivNews
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angeles countyaltadenacommunity journalisthistorylos angeleschristmasin the communitycommunity
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COMMUNITY
Guide Dogs of America needs volunteers to help raise puppies
Gingerbread village brings holiday joy to locals
Masterpieces at the cemetery
Local artist illustrates culture through paintings and videos
TOP STORIES
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
Pico Rivera to name street in honor of Vicente Fernández
Man in custody after stealing fire truck, leading chase across OC
UNSOLVED: In-depth look at disappearance of Mitrice Richardson
Biden announces plan to mail 500M free rapid tests to Americans
VIDEO: Amazon delivery driver rescues 19-year-old from dog attack
LA County reports more than 3,000 new COVID cases for 4th day in a row
Show More
Rep. Roybal-Allard of LA not running for re-election in 2022
LAPD investigating break-in at Bel Air mansion
Chris Noth dropped from 'The Equalizer' amid sex assault claims
Rams vs Seahawks: What to know before you head to SoFi Stadium
LA-area loses US House seat in new California political maps
More TOP STORIES News