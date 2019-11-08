Woolsey Fire: Community rises from the ashes, continues to rebuild 1 year after devastating blaze

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Several communities are continuing to recover and rebuild one year after the deadly Woolsey Fire ignited and scorched nearly 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

A dangerous combination of strong winds, large swaths of dry brush and heat all culminated in the devastating blaze that resulted in three deaths and the destruction of 1,600 structures.

Vegetation has slowly started to grow back in parts of the burn zone, but there's still a long way to go.

Many homes that were destroyed by the fire have not been rebuilt. For many residents who were forced to evacuate or lost their homes, the lingering stress has taken a heavy toll.

Evacuee Gina Marcione is in the process of rebuilding her home, though it's not without its own challenges.

"It's a lot of PTSD, it's a lot of panic when the winds come up," she said.

On Nov. 8 of last year, those powerful winds propelled the flames, overwhelming emergency reponders during the first 33 hours of the blaze, according to a comprehensive report which detailed flaws in the initial response.

