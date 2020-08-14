'There doesn't appear to be an end in sight': Food Share Ventura helps Oxnard resident impacted by COVID-19

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California communities are facing serious challenges. Putting food on the table shouldn't be one of them.ABC7's Feed SoCal program partners with local food banks to support our communities, particularly during this time of extraordinary need in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic."Jobs are scarce right now," said Gloria Del Aguila, an Oxnard resident who depends on the weekly food distribution event at Oxnard College Park supported by Food Share Ventura County. "Store products are also more expensive. It's a like a domino effect. Once one thing falls, and everything else follows.""This has become a weekly thing I do every Wednesday," said volunteer Meghan Malloy, a Hollywood High School teacher who grew up in Ventura County. "We are in such an interesting situation with the pandemic. So to be able to help out is really important to me because there are so many families in need.""It make you happy to know that they do value people's worth and feel that their needs are important," said Del Aguila. "The future is uncertain. We don't know how things will continue, because there doesn't appear to be an end in sight."ABC7's Feed SoCal is sponsored by Pizza Hut."Pizza Hut will be providing meals for 500 families in Southern California throughout the month of September," said Jerry Ardizzone, president of American West Restaurant Group.