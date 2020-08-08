Colin Kaepernick's 'Know Your Rights Camp', ABC7, Impossible Foods help fight hunger, food insecurity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Here at ABC7, we have a longstanding commitment to fighting hunger and food insecurity. In the past few months, it has become even more urgent. We've had a lot of help in this effort from great partners, including our viewers. We recently teamed up with a new partner: football star turned social justice advocate Colin Kaepernick.The warehouse at the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribution center is filled with donated food for Southern Californians in need. It includes 4,500 "Impossible Burger" patties, a plant-based healthy-alternative meat donated by "Impossible Foods."That donation is part of our A-B-C 7 Feed SoCal campaign, and was made possible with the help of one of our new partners: Colin Kaepernick, the N-F-L quarterback who took a knee for social injustice, and now works to achieve it through his "Know Your Rights Camp.""The goal for Impossible Foods and the Know Your Rights Camp is to feed one million people by the end of 20-20. We're working with KABC to make sure we are addressing the various needs across the L.A. region," said Patricia Robinson of "Know Your Rights Camp."That need is always great. It has only multiplied these past five months, as more and more people struggle just to put food on the table.'We've seen people come to our distributions and say, we've never needed food assistance before, and this is the first time they're reaching out for help, and they're so grateful to our community for providing this support," said Roger Castle, LA Regional Food Bank.Last year our Feed SoCal Campaign provided five and a half million meals to families in need. Our goal this year is to do even more. We can only do it with your generous help. You can donate to the food bank of your choice at ABC7.com/FeedSoCal.