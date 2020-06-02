WATCH LIVE: Hundreds turn up in Hollywood for protest promoted by rapper YG

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6225862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An organizer of a Black Lives Matter protest in Hollywood had this to say to looters: "I don't need you to come out here and live out your Joker fantasies."

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Large crowds turned up in Hollywood Tuesday afternoon after more than 100 people were arrested the day before amid looting and civil unrest following the in-custody death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.The demonstration began around noon near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street. Rapper YG posted about the protest on his Instagram Story, in which he also stated "no looting allowed."The California National Guard was deployed Monday after several non-violent protests in the area turned chaotic as some individuals began looting.One of the major protests began around 4 p.m. along Hollywood Boulevard, where thousands of people marched west while carrying signs, including a lead banner with the words, "Say their names,'' in reference to victims of police shootings. The group marched in a circular pattern, eventually moving south to Sunset Boulevard and then back east.Holding up signs and chanting, hundreds walked through Hollywood and West Hollywood, passing by landmarks like Pantages Theatre. When the crowd approached a red light, everyone took a knee, and then when the light turned green, then continued their march.Protesters were gathered outside the Laugh Factory in Hollywood, where a sign read "George Floyd Rest in Peace." The windows were boarded up, as were all the businesses along Sunset Boulevard.When asked to address looters, one protest organizer had this to say: "I don't need you to come out here and live out your Joker fantasies ... stay home."Several people were arrested for unlawful assembly in Hollywood, and many of them waited in the 6100 block of Sunset Boulevard, near Gower Street, to be taken away by a sheriff's department bus. Others were detained near Selma and Ivar avenues.Despite the countywide curfew that took effect at 6 p.m., demonstrators were allowed to continue as long as the protest remained peaceful.However, a short time later, a band of looters stormed the Rite Aid at 6130 Sunset Blvd., in Hollywood's Gower Gulch Plaza strip mall, and other businesses in the plaza had their windows shattered.Los Angeles police said over 100 individuals were apprehended.One woman who was arrested explained why she attended the protest."I have two young sons that are black and I wanna protect them and other people," she said. "This is not OK, I do not condone violence, looting, none of that. I was out here to peacefully protest for my people who have been oppressed for years and years and years, so my kids can have a future. That's it, that's all I care about ... I'll go to jail to represent a positive cause for my people."The circumstances leading up to her arrest were not immediately clear.On the outskirts of West Hollywood, LAPD Cmdr. Cory Palka spoke to the crowd and dropped to a knee in a sign of solidarity with the congregants, which cheered in response.The demonstrators assured Palka they would disperse peacefully when the countywide curfew took effect. Well before them, many people had already started walking away.City and county authorities hailed the generally peaceful posture of the vast majority of people protesting the death of Floyd, and attributed the waves of destruction that occurred to "opportunists'' taking advantage of demonstrations to loot and vandalize.The National Guard was active in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street late Monday night to assist local law enforcement.Meanwhile, LAPD said more than 100 people were arrested in Van Nuys on Monday after looters burglarized several stores.Dozens of looters poured out of a Boost Mobile store on Van Nuys Boulevard, just blocks away from a peaceful protest that drew the attention of police in the area.Looters raided a marijuana dispensary and pharmacy. At each scene, windows were shattered and glass littered the sidewalks. Dozens more looters were arrested for burglary after ransacking a Walgreens at Van Nuys and Sherman Way, in Van Nuys, and police said many of them were armed with hammers.The primary Van Nuys protest -- and most other gatherings Monday afternoon -- were conducted without violence. The crowd in Van Nuys occasionally spilled onto streets, until a discussion was held with officers on the scene and demonstrators moved back to sidewalks. Dozens of officers responded with an armada of police SUVs parading into the neighborhood.