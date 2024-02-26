Joseph Jimenez is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Man who killed 2 teens inside Corona theater during showing of 'The Forever Purge' to be sentenced

A 23-year-old who fatally shot two teenagers inside a Corona movie theater in July 2021 during a showing of "The Forever Purge" is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old who fatally shot two teenagers at a Corona movie theater in July 2021 is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Joseph Jimenez was declared sane at the conclusion of a bench trial in December, clearing the way for his conviction of two counts of first-degree murder special circumstance allegations of lying in wait and taking multiple lives, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

He's facing life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Jimenez shot and killed 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas during a showing of the film "The Forever Purge" at the Regal Edwards Theater at the Crossings at Corona.

Defense attorney Charles Kenyon argued Jimenez was not rational at the time and in the throes of schizophrenia when he shot the teens.

"We all agree that schizophrenia caused this," he said in December. "Joseph Jimenez is not a bad person, but the legal burden is what it is. At the end of the day, unarmed people have their backs turned to you that don't appear to overtly present a threat is not under, any circumstance, something you can defend from an objective perspective."

During closing arguments, Kenyon told the court Jimenez "was misguided by the voices" and "in the theater, he thought he had no options." He also said Jimenez "was acting out of fear in defense of his friends and family."

But the prosecution countered that argument with Jimenez's actions during and after the murders using Jimenez's own testimony.

The prosecution pointed out Jimenez knew the victims were innocent and did not have to kill them, but that he had made up his mind to do so 20 minutes prior to shooting them, even though the voices that urged him on had gone silent.

The prosecution argued Jimenez "knew he did something morally wrong and fled" and "no one was commanding him to do anything or threatening him."

Kenyon said due to legal rules, Jimenez had to testify in his own insanity trial.

"I don't think Joseph told a lie in his own mind up on that stand, but the reality was he hurt his own case," he said.

Jimenez previously withdrew his not guilty pleas on two counts of murder and not guilty by reason of insanity. Instead of a criminal trial, a judge heard the case and determined Jimenez's state of mind at the time of the murders.

Jimenez is slated to be sentenced at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.