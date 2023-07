The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed its next chancellor.

CSU Board of Trustees appoints its first Latina as next chancellor

FRESNO, Calif. -- The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed its next chancellor.

Dr. Mildred García is the first Latina appointed to oversee CSU's 23-campus system.

She currently serves as president of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, and previously served as president of CSU Fullerton and Dominguez Hills.

García will begin her tenure as Chancellor on October 1st.