Culver City police investigating armed robberies at Rite Aid store, Subway restaurant

Subway armed robbery
Police released surveillance video of a robbery that occurred Friday at a Subway restaurant on Sepulveda Boulevard.
The suspect, seen wearing a black ski mask, ordered a sandwich, pulled out a gun and asked for money, according to investigators.
The worker complied and filled the suspect's bag with about $200 to $300.
The suspect took off on Sepulveda Boulevard heading toward Venice Boulevard.
Rite Aid armed robbery
The Culver City Police department also released new surveillance video of an armed robbery at a Rite Aid store.
Police say it happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at the store located at 3802 Culver Center.
The suspect approached an employee behind the cash register, placed a gun on the counter, and demanded cash, according to police.
The suspect then took off and was last seen heading northbound toward Venice Boulevard.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department.